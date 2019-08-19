NBC News/WSJ poll: Half of Americans approve of Trump's handling of economy

President Trump is clinging to the economy to boost his re-election chances – a new NBC News/WSJ poll says 50% of Americans approve of how he’s handling it. Meanwhile reactions against the President's tariffs has support for free trade at a high - 64-percent now believing free trade is good for America, according to the same poll. This, as President Trump continues to wage his trade war with China. NBC White House Correspondent Geoff Bennett, National Political Reporter at the Washington Post Robert Costa, and U.S. Editor-At-Large for The Financial Times Gillian Tett join Andrea Mitchell to discuss.