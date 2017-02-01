Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/01/17

Moderate Democrats caught in partisan standoff

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, joins MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell to defend his belief that Democrats should fairly consider Trump's Supreme Court pick. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Democrats vow to block Trump SCOTUS pick Gorsuch

