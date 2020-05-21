Michigan AG: 'There is no sound legal basis' for Trump's threat to withhold funding over mail-in voting

Michigan AG: 'There is no sound legal basis' for Trump's threat to withhold funding over mail-in voting03:50
Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what she calls President Trump's legal and moral obligation to wear a mask during his visit to a Ford plant, and respond to his threat to withhold funding to the state over mail-in voting, a threat Nessel calls "completely illegal" and says that if the president follows through, "Michiganders will remember" in the November election.