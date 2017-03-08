Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/08/17

Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage

Former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright says she thinks Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is at a disadvantage by not having a full staff and that the proposed cuts to the State Department make her nervous. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

