Linda Hopkins and Glenda Johnson were about as close as a mother and daughter could be. They lived together, shopped together and worshipped together. In late March they both fell ill with COVID-19. They ended up in the same Detroit hospital room where on April 13th Linda died holding her daughter’s hand. Her daughter Glenda Johnson has ice recovered from the disease but said in a recent interview “my mother was all I had in the world. Now my heart is broken.”