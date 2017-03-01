Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/01/17

Leon Panetta: Russia probe needs to be credible

Former Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta says President Trump’s proposal to cut spending from the State Department and move it to the Defense is an obvious mistake that ultimately hurts diplomatic relations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

