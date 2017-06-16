Andrea Mitchell Reports 06/16/17

Leahy: Trump Knows 'Nothing About Cuba'

Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vermont, who co-sponsored the Freedom to Travel to Cuba Act, says President Donald Trump's actions in Cuba will set back U.S. relations with Cuba. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

