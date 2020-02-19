Kevin Sheekey: 'We know in many ways we are the enemy of the Bernie Bros'

Mike Bloomberg's campaign manager, Kevin Sheekey, joined Andrea Mitchell to discuss the state of the primary race ahead of Bloomberg's first appearance on a Democratic presidential primary debate stage. Sheekey compared the 'Bernie Bro' social media techniques to those used by the Trump campaign "to try to spread lies and innuendos that aren't true." He also called the primary a "two-way race," saying the next two weeks are going to decide both the future of the Democratic Party and the country.