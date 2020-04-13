Jennifer Garner helps launch 'Save with Stories' for children affected by school closures

Jennifer Garner helps launch 'Save with Stories' for children affected by school closures05:51
Actress Jennifer Garner and other celebrities like Amy Adams have helped launch the Instagram account "Save with Stories," featuring celebrities reading children's books, to provide an educational resource to kids affected by school closures and raise money for Save the Children and No Kid Hungry. Jeniffer Garner and Save the Children Senior Vice President Mark Shriver join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the initiative.