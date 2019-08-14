Jeffery Epstein's prison guards may have been asleep on the job during his alleged suicide01:19
Two sources familiar with the case tell NBC News investigators are looking to see if there are discrepancies in the logbooks compared to what is on the prison surveillance camera system. The guards were supposed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes, but sources say there was a gap of several hours before Epstein was found in his cell with what’s believed to be a bed sheet tied around his neck. Pete Williams reports.