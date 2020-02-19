Jeff Weaver: Bloomberg will be 'the weakest candidate against Donald Trump'05:43
Jeff Weaver, Senior Adviser to the Bernie Sanders Campaign, sat down with Andrea Mitchell in Las Vegas ahead of the Nevada Democratic debate to talk about the state of the presidential primary race, comparing Bernie Sanders to Michael Bloomberg. He said Bloomberg will have a difficult time in swing states like Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania explaining "how he's different than Donald Trump," while Sanders had the support of the Democratic gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin and Michigan in 2018.