Jeff Weaver: Biden endorsers 'support the same old ideas that led to the election of Donald Trump'

Jeff Weaver, Senior Campaign Adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with Andrea Mitchell to discuss Joe Biden's recent endorsements from other presidential candidates and on Bernie's expectations for picking up Super Tuesday delegates tonight. He tells Andrea that "it's not a surprise that" Pete Buttigieg, Amy Klobuchar, and Beto O'Rourke "would support [Biden] and in fact they support the same old ideas that led to the election of Donald Trump."