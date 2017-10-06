Andrea Mitchell Reports 10/06/17

How Would a 'Decertified' Iran Deal Be Received in Congress?

President Trump is reportedly preparing to “decertify” the Iran nuclear deal next week, forcing Congress to decide on a potential withdrawal. Senator Jack Reed, ranking member of the Armed Services Committee, discusses the implications with NBC’s Andrea Mitchell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

