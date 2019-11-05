House set to vote on impeachment inquiry

The House is set to vote Thursday to set the ground rules for the Trump impeachment inquiry going forward. Jim Messina, who managed President Obama's re-election campaign and served as Deputy Chief of Staff in the Obama White House, and Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson join Andrea Mitchell to discuss this, as well as a warning by Obama for Democrats to steer clear of 'purity' tests and NBC News reporting that Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney was left in the dark ahead of the raid to kill ISIS leader al-Baghdadi.