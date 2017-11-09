Andrea Mitchell Reports 11/09/17

House GOP Retirements: What Does It Mean for Both Parties?

NBC’s Chuck Todd looks at what the latest wave of House GOP retirements means for the future of both sides of the aisle. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump was offered '5 Women' in Russia, sources say
33 min 12 sec ago
Woman alleges sexual encounter with Roy Moore when she was 14
25 min 21 sec ago
Mueller's probe cures Trump team's "Russia amnesia'
18 hours 54 min ago
Trump's tone abroad shows he doesn't understand
8 hours 29 min ago
Maddow: Trump sends CIA Director to meet conspiracy theorist
17 hours 19 min ago
ATT CEO resists DOJ demands for Time Warner acquisition
Maddowblog: WH touts 'trickle-down' benefits of GOP tax plan
'Art of the Deal' co-author: Mueller will end Trump
Matthews: With Trump a year later, we can do better
NJ woman bests incumbent who mocked Women's March

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL