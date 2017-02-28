Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/28/17

House Dem leader: We've gotten under Trump's skin

House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi responds to President Trump's comment where he called her "incompetent," and discusses the budget. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal
16 hours 24 min ago
Fmr. Trump advisor: He has 'got to communicate better'
4 hours 20 min ago
Dem Rep: We shouldn't engage in 'Benghazi kangaroo court'
3 hours 43 min ago
Gov. Bevin: We are not looking to kick people off healthcare
2 hours 59 min ago
Cummings to POTUS: Be a leader, not a tweeter
6 hours 6 min ago
Lawrence: Clouds of scandal, incompetence at WH
Ryan on Trump Camp’s Alleged Russia Ties: ‘We Need to Get Answers’
Joe: Trump doesn't need Bannon to make him strong
‘Massive pro-Trump demonstrations’ not so massive
Many avenues of investigation for Trump Russia connection

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL