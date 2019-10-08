Graham warns turkey of sanctions, NATO suspension if Kurds attacked

Graham warns turkey of sanctions, NATO suspension if Kurds attacked05:50
President Trump invited the president of Turkey to the White House - amid raging criticism over whether he green lighted a Turkish assault on American Kurdish allies in Syria. Gayle Lemmon, a Senior Fellow for Women and Foreign Policy at the Council on Foreign Relations, and Jake Sullivan, a Former Director of Policy Planning at the State Department during the Obama Administration join Andrea to give us an inside look on U.S. impact on the Kurdish territory.