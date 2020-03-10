Gov. Whitmer: I want to help Biden vet a running mate

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, who has endorsed Joe Biden, speaks with Andrea Mitchell as the state heads to vote in the Democratic primary. Whitmer tells Andrea that she's supporting Biden because, "He is humble. He's smart. And he has a record. And that's why I think he resonates with Michiganders." Though she adds that the lack of gender diversity is "disheartening," and that she thinks there should be "real representation" on the ticket.