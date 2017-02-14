Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/14/17

GOP rep on Flynn's actions: Cover-up is worse than the crime

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Il., discusses former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn's resignation. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McCain: Answers needed on Trump's ties to Russia
2 hours 26 min ago
GOP rep. on Flynn: Cover-up is worse than the crime
2 hours 1 min ago
Joe: This is a White House in chaos, and a storm is coming
6 hours 55 min ago
The timeline leading up to Flynn's resignation
1 hour 48 min ago
VP Pence was a driver of Flynn's exit
8 hours 8 min ago
Maddow: Scandal doesn't end with Flynn leaving
14 hours 24 min ago
Why activists are feeling 'hopeful' right now
Dem Rep. Flynn resignation is 'canary in the coal mine'
Analyst: 'The markets are operating in a parallel universe'
Matthews: Flynn resignation follows a pattern for Trump
14 hours 40 min ago

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL