Former Clinton spokesman responds to new State Department email investigation

Former Clinton spokesman responds to new State Department email investigation07:02
Former Hillary Clinton spokesman, Philippe Reines, joins Andrea to discuss the launching of a renewed investigation into State Department staffers’ emails in connection to the Clinton probe that had been dormant since 2016, including the retroactive reclassification of material communicated by State Department employees. Reines calls the new probe “unnerving” as staffers are targeted for being “six degrees of separation” from Hillary Clinton’s emails.