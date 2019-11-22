Former ambassadors recap a week of blockbuster testimonies

NBC News International Affairs Analyst Michael McFaul, a former Ambassador to Russia, and Nick Burns, a former Ambassador to NATO, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss Fiona Hill's testimony to the House Intelligence Committee. Addressing Hill's denunciation of Russia-backed theories that Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, McFaul says, "She wants no part of feeding into the narrative because that's what they've done in 2016 and we've done virtually nothing to control it happening again in 2020."