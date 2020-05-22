Fmr. Obama-Biden official: 'Biden is in no position to determine who is black enough or not'

Patrick Gaspard, president of George Soros's Open Society Foundations and former U.S. Ambassador to South Africa during the Obama Administration, addresses comments made by former Vice President Joe Biden on the Breakfast Club, where he said that "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump then you ain't black." Gaspard tells Andrea Mitchell that Biden "is in no position" to make such a determination, even in jest, and he expects that during the campaign Biden will display more "thoughtfulness" in litigating what Gaspard calls his "astounding" record than he demonstrated in the interview.