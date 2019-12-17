Fmr. FBI, CIA Director Webster 'shocked' to hear Trump call FBI 'scum.'

Judge Bill Webster, the only person ever to serve as head of both the FBI and the CIA, speaks out to defend the agencies against attacks by President Trump that he says, in an op-ed for the New York Times, threaten the rule law and American democracy. He sits down exclusively with Andrea Mitchell, telling her that Trump calling the FBI a broken agency could 'adversely affect the confidence of the American people' in an important government agency, and that the organizations he led 'set the tone for the successful operation of our government, our system, under the rule of law.'