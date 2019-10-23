Fmr. Deputy NSA responds to Pres. Trump's criticisms of Obama era Syria policies

Ben Rhodes, who served as Deputy National Security Advisor under President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to react to President Trump's criticizing Obama for failing to follow through on a "red line" with respect to the use of chemical weapons by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. In response to the contrast drawn by Trump, noting his use of tomahawk missiles, Rhodes says, "in fact that did nothing to change anything in Syria. The place he hit was rebuilt, Assad is still in power, Assad has continued to use chemical weapons."