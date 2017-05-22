Andrea Mitchell Reports 05/22/17

Flynn to Invoke 5th Amendment, Decline Senate Intel Subpoena

NBC News has confirmed that former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn plans to notify the Senate Intelligence Committee that he will not comply with a subpoena seeking personal documents in the Russia investigation. NBC’s Kasie Hunt reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

