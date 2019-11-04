Federal appeals court rules Trump must hand over financial documents

Federal appeals court rules Trump must hand over financial documents05:03
The U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled this morning that President Trump’s accounting firm must give his personal tax returns to the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, though the President’s lawyers have already said they would appeal the decision to the Supreme Court. Frank Figliuzzi and Mimi Rocah join Andrea Mitchell to discuss where this goes next, as well as the President’s intimidation tactics against the whistleblower.