Experts provide guidance on models showing spikes in virus cases and deaths

Watch Live: California Gov. Newsom holds coronavirus briefing | Illinois Gov. Pritzker gives updates
Experts provide guidance on models showing spikes in virus cases and deaths07:18
Dr. Zeke Emanuel, Vice Provost of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Vin Gupta, Affiliate Assistant Professor at the University of Washington's Department of Health Metrics Sciences, join Andrea Mitchell to provide insight on new and revised models that show potential spikes in coronavirus cases and fatalities, even as states move to loosen restrictions.