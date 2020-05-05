Watch Live: California Gov. Newsom holds coronavirus briefing | Illinois Gov. Pritzker gives updates

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Experts provide guidance on models showing spikes in virus cases and deaths

07:18

Dr. Zeke Emanuel, Vice Provost of Global Initiatives at the University of Pennsylvania, and Dr. Vin Gupta, Affiliate Assistant Professor at the University of Washington's Department of Health Metrics Sciences, join Andrea Mitchell to provide insight on new and revised models that show potential spikes in coronavirus cases and fatalities, even as states move to loosen restrictions.May 5, 2020

