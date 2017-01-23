Andrea Mitchell Reports 01/23/17

Ex Director: Trump CIA speech 'self obsessed'

Former acting director of the CIA, John McLaughlin, tells MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell about the president's first address to members of the intelligence community. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'
7 hours 59 min ago
President Trump signs executive action to pull out of TPP
2 hours 12 min ago
Amb. Eisen: Trump is in violation of the Constitution
3 hours 53 min ago
MaddowBlog: Why the crowd size for Trump's inaugural matters
5 hours 32 min ago
Sen. McCaskill: I will be voting against Betsy DeVos
6 hours 27 min ago
Conway: WH gave ‘alternative facts’ on inauguration crowd
Trump on Women's March: 'Why didn't these people vote?'
Trump will not release tax returns, Conway says
Michael Moore: ‘We can stop’ education nominee DeVos
Fact checking Sean Spicer's inauguration numbers

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL