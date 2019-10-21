Dueling Investigations

As lawmakers on Capitol Hill march on with their impeachment inquiry, Attorney General Bill Barr continues to work on his Justice Department's own mysterious investigation into the origin of the Russia probe, as President Trump lashes out at diplomats that have testified in closed door depositions before House committees. Former Undersecretary of State Ambassador Wendy Sherman and Former Senior Director in President Obama's National Security Council Ned Price, both MSNBC contributors, join Andrea Mitchell to break it all down.