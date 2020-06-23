Dr. Fauci testifies that no one told virus task force to do less testing, contrasting Trump's rally comments

After President Trump told rally goers that he wanted to slow down coronavirus testing, Dr. Anthony Fauci and other top health officials tell lawmakers that no one has told them to do less testing, and that they will be pushing to do more as states are reopening. NBC's Kasie Hunt and Kristen Welker report on the latest from Capitol Hill and the Trump administration, and Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health, joins Andrea Mitchell with his analysis.