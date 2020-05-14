Dr. Bright testifies that virus warnings were ignored, and window for response is closing

Ousted HHS vaccine researcher Dr. Rick Bright testifies to a House panel that warnings about the threat of the coronavirus were ignored by federal officials, and that the window is closing for the government to take action to prevent an even greater crisis. NBC's Garrett Haake, Geoff Bennett, and Kristen Welker report on the latest testimony on Capitol Hill and the White House's response, and Dr. Kavita Patel and Dr. Mario Ramirez join Andrea Mitchell with their analysis.