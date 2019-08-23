BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg undergoes more cancer treatment

Andrea Mitchell Reports

DOJ sent white nationalist link to immigration judges

06:16

The Justice Department is confirming it mistakenly emailed immigration judges a white nationalist blog post this week which contained anti-Semitic and racial attacks. In a statement to NBC News, the Justice Department said the blog post should not have been included in the daily morning news clips compiled by a contractor. Joining Andrea Mitchell to discuss is Maya Wiley, Senior Vice President for Social Justice at the New School and Mark Shriver, Senior Vice President for Save The Children USA.Aug. 23, 2019

BEST OF MSNBC

Play All
Play All