DOJ sent white nationalist link to immigration judges

DOJ sent white nationalist link to immigration judges06:16
The Justice Department is confirming it mistakenly emailed immigration judges a white nationalist blog post this week which contained anti-Semitic and racial attacks. In a statement to NBC News, the Justice Department said the blog post should not have been included in the daily morning news clips compiled by a contractor. Joining Andrea Mitchell to discuss is Maya Wiley, Senior Vice President for Social Justice at the New School and Mark Shriver, Senior Vice President for Save The Children USA.