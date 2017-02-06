Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/06/17

DOJ challenges judge ruling on immigration ban

Matt Miller, former DOJ spokesman to Eric Holder, tells Andrea Mitchell that the way the Trump administration is responding to the immigration ban challenge displays "incompetence." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

