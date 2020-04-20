Doctors explain how expansions in testing and tracing remain key to reopening

Doctors explain how expansions in testing and tracing remain key to reopening06:01
Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Vice Dean of public health practice at Johns Hopkins, and Dr. Dara Kass, an emergency physician at Columbia University Medical Center, join Andrea Mitchell to discuss how expansions in the countries testing and tracing capabilities remain necessary to reopening the country, and the complications and limitations that need to be overcome. Dr. Kass is treating COVID-19 patients on the frontlines and has herself been treated for the virus.