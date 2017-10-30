Andrea Mitchell Reports 10/30/17

Dem Lawmaker: Ex-Trump Adviser Only Told FBI The Truth Once...

Rep. Eric Swalwell D-Calif., tell NBC's Andrea Mitchell that the most interesting thing is the George Papadopoulos pleading guilty to FBI, because it shows that he is willing to lie to the FBI, and only told the truth once confronted. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering
6 hours 31 min ago
Fmr. Trump adviser pleads guilty to making false statements to FBI
5 hours 7 min ago
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
1 hour 31 min ago
Joe: This is happening today because Trump fired Comey
7 hours 28 min ago
Who is Rick Gates?
7 hours 45 min ago
Paul Manafort surrenders to the FBI
7 hours 32 min ago
Mitchell: Likely Mueller won't make a statement
Puerto Rico's power authority moves to cancel Whitefish contract
Joy: Uranium One story is a hoax to shift narrative
Lieu: Trump doesn't get to decide if Russia probe is 'witch hunt'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL