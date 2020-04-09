De Blasio: New Yorkers 'should be very proud' of how they've responded to 'this incredibly painful crisis'04:41
New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio (D) joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest on the coronavirus in the city, saying New Yorkers "should be very proud" of how they've responded to "this incredibly painful crisis," and they're seeing progress, "but you cannot let up the gas." He also talks about how they can address the racial disparities shown in recent released data on fatalities in the city.