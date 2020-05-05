DC Mayor Bowser says the city has 'flattened the curve', but the virus's threat remains

Watch Live: California Gov. Newsom holds coronavirus briefing | Illinois Gov. Pritzker gives updates
DC Mayor Bowser says the city has 'flattened the curve', but the virus's threat remains07:12
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser joins Andrea Mitchell to provide an update on how the District is handling the coronavirus pandemic. She tells Andrea that the city could see its peak in May, with no decision yet as to whether to extend a stay at home order past the current May 15 expiration date, even as surrounding states Virginia and Maryland inch towards reopening.