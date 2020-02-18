Dan Pfeiffer: Obama-Bloomberg relationship 'I think is somewhat complicated'05:24
Dan Pfeiffer, former Senior Adviser to President Obama, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Michael Bloomberg's new campaign ad featuring President Obama and the debate over the economy between President Obama and President Trump. He tells Andrea that Obama and Bloomberg absolutely worked together on issues, but that the ads touting their relationship "tell a story that is belied by reality of that relationship that I think is somewhat complicated."