Andrea Mitchell Reports 05/12/17

Clapper: Comey ‘Uneasy’ About January Dinner with Trump

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper says it would be “out of character” for James Comey to appeal for his job during the dinner. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Clapper: Comey was 'uneasy' about January dinner with Trump
54 min 36 sec ago
Fact checking Donald Trump's interview with Lester Holt
Joe Scarborough: The fish rots from the head
3 hours 30 min ago
Angered by bad press Trump threatens James Comey, 'Fake Media'
Rep. Cummings: 'We cannot let this man destroy our democracy'
4 hours 52 min ago
Sen. Dick Durbin: 'President Trump is dangerous'
Maddow Exclusive: DOJ won't say if Sessions recused on Manafort
Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA and FBI
Constitutional Expert: Trump's actions could be impeachable offense
NYT: Trump asked Comey to pledge loyalty to him

