Andrea Mitchell Reports

Chuck Todd: The results tonight will reinforce if 'South Carolina rescued Joe'

05:08

Chuck Todd sat down with Andrea Mitchell to discuss potential Super Tuesday outcomes and how the Michael Bloomberg impact could affect Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden's campaigns. He tells Andrea that the more states that Bloomberg "makes threshold in, the better for Bernie. The more states Warren makes threshold in, arguably the better for Biden because you assume Bloomberg is hurting Biden and Warren is hurting Sanders."March 3, 2020

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All