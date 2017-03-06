Andrea Mitchell Reports 03/06/17

Christopher Ruddy: Trump not a 'happy camper'

Christopher Ruddy, CEO of Newsmax, says he saw President Trump on the golf course following the president's tweet storm. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump signs new immigration executive order
Tillerson discusses new immigration order
4 hours 43 min ago
SCOTUS rejects appeal in transgender student case
6 hours 42 min ago
Trump org 'doesn't do business' in 6 banned nations
4 hours 53 min ago
Trump makes unsubstantiated claims of being wiretapped
10 hours 23 min ago
Rep. Schiff: EO change is 'transparent window dressing'
Analysis: Does Obama have grounds to sue Trump for libel?
How prepared is U.S. for North Korea threat?
FBI asks DOJ to publicly refute Trump wiretap claim
N. Korea fires banned missiles into Japanese waters

