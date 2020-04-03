Chris Lu: March job loss numbers are just the 'tip of the iceberg'04:31
Former Deputy Secretary of Labor Chris Lu join Andrea Mitchell to analyze the March jobs report showing the economy losing 700,000 over the course of the month, which he calls the "tip of the iceberg" as the data is based on information from before most of the economic impact of the coronavirus was felt. He also ways in on bureaucratic hurdles that could delay the disbursement of emergency economic relief measures like small business loans, unemployment benefits, and direct payments.