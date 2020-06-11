Brookings fellow Rashawn Ray: 'Bad apples come from rotten trees'00:23
Rashawn Ray, a David Rubenstein Fellow at the Brookings Institution, tells Andrea Mitchell that "the legacy of law enforcement in the United States comes from structural racism" and he calls for reforms like forcing police to take responsibility for civilian payouts for misconduct settlement, ensuring that officers who are terminated for police misconduct can never work in law enforcement again, and collecting better data on use of force.