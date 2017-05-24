Andrea Mitchell Reports 05/24/17

Booker: Political patterns ‘directing us towards a real problem’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) says that President Trump’s conversation with Rodrigo Duterte shows a pattern of praising authoritarian leaders that is problematic. Booker also said that John Brennan’s testimony indicates the U.S. is headed “towards a real problem and potential collusion.” ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Trump budget slashes billions from Medicaid

