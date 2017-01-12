Andrea Mitchell Reports 01/12/17

Biden: 'No regrets' about not running in 2016

Vice President Joe Biden discusses his political legacy and what Donald Trump should do to repair his relationship with the intelligence community in a one-on-one exit interview with Andrea Mitchell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Michael Moore: Trump is 'godfather' of fake news
16 hours 10 min ago
Ted Cruz: Putin a 'thug' and we must stand up to him
4 hours 32 min ago
Sanders: 'Going to fight back' against GOP ACA cuts
5 hours 26 min ago
I oppose Jeff Sessions; here's why: Sen. Blumenthal
4 hours 15 min ago
Trump announces 5th Goldman Sachs hire
Experts on Trump's proposed business plan: Not good enough
Joe: Trump must give intel 'unambiguous' praise
LIVE: Mike Pompeo Confirmation Hearing
Intel director talks to Trump about dossier
MaddowBlog: Trump avoids key question on Russia scandal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL