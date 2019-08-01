Biden hits back as all sides attack his record

At the second night of the second democratic debate, Joe Biden was under fire from all sides – not just Kamala Harris. At points it seemed like the strategy was to take down Biden by taking down Obama, but is that really a good idea? On Andrea Mitchell reports to discuss is former deputy chief of staff in the Obama White House Jim Messina, former communications director for the Obama White House and Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign Jen Palmieri, and former chair of the Republican Party Michael Steele.