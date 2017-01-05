Andrea Mitchell Reports 01/05/17

Bash: Russians don't respect international rules of law

Jeremy Bash, former chief of staff to Leon Panetta, says the intelligence community must reassess their capabilities and resources to adequately counterattack adversaries who don't play by the rules. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
16 hours 39 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
15 hours 53 min ago
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
16 hours 45 min ago
The 'Indivisible' guide to resisting Trump's agenda
16 hours 24 min ago
'Tower' sheds light on first US mass school shooting
5 hours 52 min ago
War over Obamacare escalates on Capitol Hill
47 min 15 sec ago
NBC News confirms Obama briefed on hacking report
To resist Trump, Dems call Obamacare repeal 'Trumpcare'
Dems tell GOP: Don't 'Make America Sick Again'
Collins: Obamacare plans locked in for 2017, 2018

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL