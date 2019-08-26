At post-G7 presser, Trump praises China's Xi, says he is open to meeting with Iran under right circumstances

After the G7 Summit, President Trump is now saying he would be open to a meeting with Iran if the circumstances were correct and they were "good players." He also claimed China wants a trade deal very badly and talks were "elevated" last night. Plus the president became salesman-in-chief when asked about next year's G7 summit - which he wants to host at his resort in Doral, Florida. NBC's Kelly O’Donnell, Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson, former Commerce Secretary and former U.S. ambassador to China Gary Locke, and former U.S. ambassador to NATO Nick Burns join Andrea Mitchell to discuss.