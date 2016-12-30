Andrea Mitchell Reports 12/30/16

Are actions against Russian hack too little too late?

As the Obama administration lays out sanctions against Russia, many speculate whether the Trump administration will retract them. Admiral James Stavridis and Rep. Adam Schiff join MSNBC to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

5 fights Trump may face in first 100 days
8 hours 8 min ago
Faith leaders urging Trump to reject extremism
3 hours 27 min ago
How is U.S. increasing security for NYE?
4 hours 32 min ago
What foreign leaders know about Trump
16 hours 28 min ago
Morning Joe looks to 2017 in three words
7 hours 14 min ago
Inside the interrogation of Saddam Hussein
Putin rejects retaliation calls over hacking sanctions
The woman helping to reset GOP gerrymandering
Analyst: Stunning for Trump to wait for intel
Truth-squad needed for Trump's claims?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL