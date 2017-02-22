Andrea Mitchell Reports 02/22/17

Anti-Defamation League: We've received a bomb threat

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, comments on the latest hateful actions that have happened. Linda Sarsour, Muslim Activist, then speaks out strongly against Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

